Criminal Assets Bureau to be given powers to thwart criminals’ delaying tactics in the seizure of their ill-gotten gains

New laws are set to be introduced to stop drug dealers and prolific burglars from using delay tactics to frustrate the Criminal Assets Bureau’s (Cab) inquiries into their ill-gotten gains.

Justice Minister Simon Harris also wants to strengthen the bureau’s powers around liaising with foreign police forces in their fight against international gangs, including the Kinahan cartel.

Under the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill 2023, Mr Harris is aiming to restrict criminals from thwarting Cab’s efforts to seize their assets with vexatious court challenges.

There have been several instances in the past where the bureau has gone through lengthy and costly court proceedings after being granted orders to seize assets.

The most high-profile such case was that of drugs trafficker John Gilligan, whose taxpayer-funded battle against the bureau dragged on for 20 years.

Under new proposals, the courts will automatically appoint a receiver over a seized asset to prevent a criminal from having use of it pending a final disposal order.

The wait time for this is currently seven years.

The justice minister aims to reduce this period to just two years.

There are also plans to grant the Cab further powers around the sharing of information with other state agencies and law enforcement officials in foreign jurisdictions.

This will give it a major boost in targeting the likes of the Kinahan crime gang leadership, who have amassed over €1bn worth of assets across several continents.

The proposals will be outlined to 140 delegates representing mid-ranking gardaí across the country today.

Mr Harris is due to address the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) which will be taking place in Galway.

He is expected to tell delegates that his key objectives as justice minister include equipping gardaí with modern tools, as well as ensuring that stronger laws are in place to protect frontline emergency workers.

This will involve bringing forward legislation to increase the maximum sentence for assaults on gardaí and other frontline personnel to 12 years imprisonment.

The rollout of body-cameras to gardaí has also been a priority for both the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association.

It is hoped that this equipment will be rolled out by the end of this year.

