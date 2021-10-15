Criminal Assets Bureau deprived drug traffickers and money launderers of €199m over 25 years, Garda says

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has deprived drug traffickers and money launderers of almost €200m since it was launched 25 years ago, gardaí say.

The specialist unit targeting the ill-gotten gains of organised criminals was set up in the wake of the murders of journalist Veronica Guerin and Detective Garda Jerry McCabe in 1996.

Since its inception, the CAB has increased its targets and now have a total of 1,816 nationally and a further 35 living outside of the country.

Marking the 25th anniversary since it was launched today, Chief Bureau Officer Mick Gubbins said that it remains a key part of the State’s armoury in tackling organised crime.

Det Chief Supt Gubbins said that the CAB’s members, many of whose identities are anonymised under law, remain steadfast in their aim to deny and deprive criminals.

This has led to around €199m being taken from drug traffickers, burglars and money launderers since 1996 with €161.4m seized by Revenue Bureau Officers.

The senior detective said that they continue to rely on tip-offs from the public and that they receive up to four reports of unexplained wealth every week which are analysed.

He told a media briefing at Garda Headquarters that crime gangs have become increasingly sophisticated at attempting to hide their ill-gotten gains over the past 25 years.

Asked if any of the Kinahan cartel’s hierarchy living abroad were in their sights, Det Chief Supt Gubbins said that they have targets outside the jurisdiction but did not want to go in to specific details.

“I’d rather not go into who they are, where they are. Generally our targets only become aware of us when we arrive at their door at some early hour in the morning,” he said.

The CAB has also built up an extensive network of divisional profilers who collate information at a more local level, which started with 25 in 2004 and has risen to 553 to date.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that the use of divisional profilers has increased activity, but said that a CAB unit being set up in every division is not necessarily needed at the moment.

He said much of the focus is placed on drug trafficking but that they also target those involved in theft, burglary, fraud and money laundering.

Mr Harris added that crime always impacts a community in some way, through intimidation or anti-social behaviour, and the sense that it happens somewhere else is incorrect.

He said those involved in profiting from crime ravage the communities they are imbedded in and that the CAB has sought to prevent this by targeting their criminal assets.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said that the Bureau is “one of the great success stories in Irish law enforcement” and that it is a “world leader” in asset investigation, tracing and forfeiture.

She said its success has driven gang leaders overseas, leaving their accomplices in Ireland to attempt to run their gang’s day-to-day activities.

Ms Humphreys said that legislation requiring seized assets to be held for seven years before they can be sold off is also under review.

Gardaí say that they continue to depend greatly on good citizen reports of unexplained wealth or criminal activity in order to target those who cause harm within communities.

The Bureau can be contacted at info@cab.ie or through their social media pages, or by calling +353 1 666 3266.