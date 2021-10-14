Criminal (20) suspected of shooting at unarmed gardai earlier this year being quizzed over firearms seizure

A young criminal suspected of shooting at unarmed gardaí earlier this year is being quizzed over a firearms seizure in the capital.

Yesterday afternoon gardaí recovered the weapon along with an abandoned car during an operation in the Finglas area.

The black Volkswagen Golf was discovered on the N2 underpass, near the M50, while two men were arrested in a follow up search nearby.

The pair, aged 33 and 20, are currently being held at Finglas garda station for firearms offences under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Independent.ie has learned that the younger man is a criminal from the Tallaght area who is also a suspect for shooting at a garda car earlier this year.

Last July officers were on patrol in the Rossfield area in the early hours of the morning when shots were fired at them.

They had been responding to reports of an armed individual in the area and there were fears that the incident was premeditated.

At least one bullet struck the bonnet of the patrol vehicle while the unarmed gardaí escaped injury.

Just 12 hours before this shooting detectives seized two shotguns in an operation targeting the “out-of-control” criminal.

He was later arrested for firearms offences but released without charge.

A source said: “This individual has been linked to several firearms related incidents in recent months and there are serious concerns that he spiralling out-of-control.

“This was an important intervention by gardaí which has resulted in two arrests and a firearm being taken off the streets.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding incident and whether they were planning to commit a serious crime at the time.

The 20-year-old remains in garda custody this morning over the Finglas gun seizure and can be held for up to three days.

Also arrested during the operation was a 33-year-old man from the Coolock area.

A Garda spokeswoman said they are appealing “to anyone who may have witnessed this car, a black Volkswagan Golf, that was abandoned on the underpass on the N2 to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling along the N2 towards city centre between 11.45am this morning and 12.15pm this afternoon Wednesday 13th October, 2021 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.