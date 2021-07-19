| 22.8°C Dublin

Crime in Belfast: How safe is the North’s biggest city?

As the city emerges from lockdown, retailers have voiced fears following a spate of violent crime

View Belfast city centre taken from the 23rd floor of the new Grand Central Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Expand
View Belfast city centre taken from the 23rd floor of the new Grand Central Hotel. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Andrew Madden

A VIOLENT crime spree across Belfast, with many of the incidents involving knives, has left victims terrified and others questioning how safe is Northern Ireland’s capital city.

Several city centre shopkeepers fear shoppers are now avoiding certain streets due to high levels of substance abuse – which they say is happening openly – and which is believed to be a factor in some of the crimes.

The growing problem of violence on the streets of Belfast has come under the spotlight after a series of incidents over the last 10 days.

