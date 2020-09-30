Crime Godfather Christy Kinahan charged with passport fraud

CRIME Godfather Christy Kinahan has been charged with passport fraud after a long-running investigation by a Spanish court sparked by dozens of arrests in three countries including Britain and Ireland.

The ‘Dapper Don’ is one of five men now facing charges resulting from Operation Shovel, an unprecedented police offensive against the cartel which led to 31 associates being targeted.

While Christy Kinahan (63) is now facing passport fraud charges, he has been told he will not be tried for money laundering offences or membership of an organised crime gang.

And Spanish state prosecutors have sensationally dropped their case against a string of other suspects including his two sons Daniel (43) and Christopher Jr (40) after failing to build a watertight case against them. The eldest son Daniel has been named in the High Court as a senior figures in the international drugs and arms smuggling cartel.

He was also at the centre of global controversy earlier this year when he was identified as the advisor who masterminded boxer Tyson Fury’s lucrative two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

The Kinahan brothers have had the threat of long prison sentences hanging over their heads for more than a decade in Spain after they were arrested by heavily-armed police at their Costa del Sol homes as part of a five-nation operation against organised crime.

Alfredo Rubalcaba, Spain’s Home Secretary when the Kinahans were held in May 2010, linked the alleged gang ringleaders to a string of murders when he congratulated police after the raids.

In its early stages the judicial probe focused on allegations of drugs and weapons trafficking.

It emerged in 2014 a judge probing Christy and a gang of suspected accomplices including his two sons had decided to drop her behind-closed-doors investigation into those crimes and focus solely on other allegations they were facing including money laundering and membership of a criminal gang.

Money laundering

Today it was confirmed that the money laundering and criminal association facets of the investigation had been mothballed - and only five of the original 31 detainees now face trial for lesser crimes which in most cases carry short prison sentences.

Christy Kihanan and two other men, Robert Edward Phillips and James Gregory Naughton, have been charged with passport fraud.

Jasvinder Singh Kamoo, said to have played a key money laundering role by police investigators in a report highlighted by the Spanish press in their initial coverage of the case after the arrests, has been charged with using fake number plates on a Mercedes.

A fifth man, convicted armed robber and senior cartel lieutenant Ross Browning (36), has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Christy Kinahan, now also based in Dubai, has been warned he could face a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine if convicted, although the minimum prison sentence under Spanish law is just six months.

The time he spent in prison on remand after his Operation Shovel arrest, thought to be around six months, will be taken into account in determining if he will have to return to jail after any conviction.

It is not yet clear if his defence lawyers will now seek a plea bargain deal, as state prosecutors have yet to submit the indictment the investigating judge has now asked them to formulate.

One well-placed legal source said: “It’s rare for Spanish courts to hand out jail sentences of more than a year for passport fraud where a plea bargain deal resulting in a fine and possibly a suspended prison sentence for offenders is not reached ahead of trial.”

The court decision to charge Christy Kinahan was made at the same time his two sons were told the case against them was being dropped and the written ruling with the details has been sent to state prosecutors and the defence lawyers of those under investigation.

Alexandra Garcia, a university-educated Spanish national once described as Daniel Kinahan’s girlfriend who was probed on suspicion of setting up the financial structure which formed part of the Irish family’s alleged crime empire, has also been spared trial.

The 24 men and women who were being formally investigated are now completely in the clear.

This is unless any compelling new evidence enabling them to be charged with criminal wrongdoing comes to light in the future.

One of these is John Cunningham, who gained notoriety after masterminding the 1986 kidnapping of Jennifer Guinness. Her husband John was then the millionaire chairman of the Guinness & Mahon Bank in Dublin. Cunningham was later jailed for 17 years and his brother Michael, who died from a heart attack in January 2015, was sentenced to 14 years.

Judicial sources today confirmed the current investigating judge behind the dramatic Kinahan ruling, based at Estepona’s Court of Investigation Number Three, had acted at the behest of state prosecutors who had requested the “provisional archiving” of the money laundering and criminal association allegations against the suspects.

The long-running judicial probe sparked by the Operation Shovel arrests has been bogged down for years by delays in getting answers to formal requests about the assets attributed to the “Kinahan cartel.”

Authorities in Ireland are known to have been asked for information after the investigating judge sought answers from Brazil, where police said after the May 2010 arrests the cartel owned property owned €500million.

Cyprus was also one of the countries where authorities were asked to provide information about the Kinahans’ set-up.

Brazil is said to have taken five years to send its reply and Cyprus sent its answers back but in Greek, sparking a further 18-month delay in getting the replies translated which Spanish press described as “unprecedented.”

The written court ruling makes it abundantly clear there is no watertight case against those probed over money laundering but “reasonable grounds” to suspect they formed part of a gang specialising in making sure dirty money from drugs and weapons trafficking appeared legitimate.

The Kinahan cartel had been involved in a deadly feud with the Hutch gang which has claimed up to 18 lives in Ireland and abroad.

In recent years many of the cartel’s senior figures have fled to Dubai and other parts of the Middle East while many foot-soldiers and so-called ‘on-the-ground’ managers have been handed down jail terms in relation to organised criminality.

