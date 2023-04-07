Crackdown on speeding as million people prepare to travel this weekend

Speed checks will be rolled out countrywide this weekend. Photo: Stock image

With over one million people set to travel during the Easter holiday weekend, gardaí have launched a road safety crackdown, with motorists being urged to slow down and never to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

Gardaí will mount an estimated 5,000 routine road checks nationwide over the entire Easter period, with the emphasis on speeding, drink or drug driving, vehicle safety and the use of mobile phones at the wheel.

Road policing units will also make the greatest deployment to date of electronic devices for speed checks and random sampling for drink and drug driving.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) said their priority was to reduce the death toll.

Two people died on Irish roads last Easter, while 18 were injured.

However, over the combined Easter periods between 2018-2022, a total of 11 people – motorists and pedestrians – were died in holiday road tragedies.

Garda Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries warned that “one life lost on the roads is one life too many” as she pleaded with motorists to heed the safety appeal.

It came as it emerged men are dying on Irish roads at a rate of five to one compared with women.

Ireland has suffered a total of 45 road traffic deaths so far this year – 37 men and eight women.

However, a significant decline in road deaths last month has resulted in the overall rate of road deaths falling to just 2pc greater than last year, compared with the 50pc recorded in the first three weeks of January.

Gardaí urged motorists to reduce their speed and said the priority for every motorist should be arriving safely at their destination.

The RSA also urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys and to drive with care and consideration for other road users.

An analysis of the road safety statistics by safety campaigners Parc showed male motorists vastly outnumbered females in fatal accidents.

However, it also found there has been an 80pc reduction in the number of fatal road traffic collisions involving motorcyclists over the first three months of the year.

Ireland recorded a 14pc spike in road deaths last year compared with 2021.

Safety campaigners hope the recent decline in the rate of increase in fatal collisions compared with the previous 18 months will be mirrored throughout the rest of this year and that overall road deaths can be reduced.

So far this year, two motorcyclists have died in crashes, which represents a near 80pc reduction compared with the same period last year, when nine motorcyclists were killed on Irish roads.

Of the 45 deaths so far this year, 25 were drivers, nine pedestrians, eight passengers, one e-scooter driver and two motorcyclists.

No pedal cyclist has died in a collision this year.

However, Parc warned that there has been a significant increase in the number of drivers dying in collisions this year.

Twenty-five drivers have died on Irish roads this year compared with 19 last year, an increase of over 20pc.

The 45 deaths involved 37 males and eight females, a disparity that has alarmed gardaí, the RSA and safety campaigners.

Almost half of the deaths – 18 of the 45 – involved men and women aged under 30 years.

Parc expressed concern at some of the trends apparent in fatal road accidents so far this year.

The RSA said tackling the issue of speeding on Irish roads was now a top priority for 2023.