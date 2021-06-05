Covid was petri dish for novel forms of crime. What happens after ‘normality’ returns?

The last 15 months have changed our lives forever, even when it comes to the types of crime that we are subjected to.

People now can be legitimately more concerned about clicking a link sent to their mobile phone by an organised international fraud gang than about a burglar breaking into their home.

Statistics show that burglaries are much less likely to happen in June, 2021, and the hacking attack on the HSE has certainly focused minds on just how lethal and insidious the gangs involved in cyber crime are.

Hundreds of ordinary Irish people have been victims of this new wave of crime – direct to their own personal phones and emails – known as smishing and phishing.

The bad news is this type of crime is not going away any time soon as it has yielded millions of euro for highly sophisticated organised crime gangs, operating on a global scale.

The good news is that the gardaí’s fraud squad, now known as the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), is considered one of the most efficient and best-run specialist units in Europe.

With a global network, detectives in the GNECB fight a battle every day against these criminal organisations.

“International police forces, Europol and Interpol are seeing what the bureau are doing and reaching out to us for advice and assistance,” a senior source said.

“Joint investigation teams (JITs) will become very prevalent as all cyber-enabled fraud is international.

“No borders exist in cyber space and criminals exploit this and ensure there are at least two countries involved as they know that traditionally, co-operation was difficult.

“The rules and regulations laid down 20 to 30 years ago are obsolete and non-workable in cyberland,” the source explained.

Last year saw a marked decline in recorded crime, according to the latest statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in late March.

With reported thefts down 24.5pc, robberies down 22.9pc and assaults and related offences down 13.2pc, a dramatic decline was observed in 2020 compared to the previous year.

As well as this, 354 fewer sexual offences were reported last year, representing a 10.6pc decline.

However, there was a shocking increase in domestic violence offences, with more people stuck at home in unhappy and potentially fatal arrangements.

Drug offences also increased (9.1pc) as addicts and dealers alike “stood out like sore thumbs” when the country was in its various lockdowns.

While not unheard of during the pandemic and all its grim associated lockdowns, gardaí say that robberies such as that of a cash-in-transit van by an armed criminal gang in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin on Thursday morning, with the criminals making off with €50,000, are likely to become a lot more common in the months ahead.

“There was not very much cash going around for a long time because businesses were closed and almost everyone was using cards.

"But this is going to change now that everything is opening up,” a senior source said. “Cash is still king in the criminal underworld.”

John Deane-O’Keeffe, a Dublin based criminologist and lecturer in forensic psychology has been closely watching the criminal trends.

“Theft, robbery and burglary always account for the highest crime figures whether in or out of a pandemic – that is not likely to change regardless,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Having said that, criminals behave differently depending on circumstances that are before them.

“For example, during the lockdown, there were very few people on the streets at any given time – this ensured that there simply wasn’t the opportunity for street crime.”

Mr Deane-O’Keeffe does not believe burglary offences will increase dramatically now that the country is out of lockdown.

“Remote working is here to stay – even the Government will introduce legislation to enshrine this right later this year,” he said.

“This may well have an impact on burglaries, though to what degree, remains to be seen. Street robbery and theft from shops for example is bound to make its return.

“Indeed, the rest of 2021 may be something of a criminal Indian summer, where offenders take time to recalibrate to the new societal structures and fit their old, and indeed new crimes, accordingly,” he explained.

Well over €30m worth of drugs and around €5m in cash has been seized by gardaí so far this year from criminal gangs.

According to acting Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, who spoke on the issue last month, this figure represents an increase of 392pc over the same period last year.

Mr Dean-O’Keeffe believes that the drug crime figures have been skewed by the pandemic.

“Expect a greater ‘balance’ on the delivery and consumption of drugs.

"In other words, while recreational drug use will rise back up as social life opens up, the pandemic has potentially created a new, stronger local market for domestic use.”