Covid restrictions see massive drop in crime figures

A massive drop in crime figures from April to June is being attributed to Covid-19 restrictions which shut down the movement of people and led to more people staying at home.

Burglary offences more than halved when compared to the same period last year. Thefts were down nearly 40pc, and robbery offences dropped by almost 30pc.

Sexual offences and assaults also saw significant decreases in the second quarter of the year relative to the corresponding period in 2019.

The figures were released today by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Read More

But while the Covid pandemic may have resulted in much needed good news in relation to many crimes, figures also show that the number of female victims of assault in the over 60 age bracket went up more than 18pc, and assaults on women in the 30-44 age group went up nearly 2pc.

These rising figures may be down to an increase in incidents of domestic violence which has been alluded to during lockdown.

Three other areas where crime levels actually went up were in relation to fraud and deception, controlled drug offences, and weapons and explosives offences. Again, these could be down to pandemic restrictions.

Gardaí recently issued a warning about an increase in online fraud through bogus investment websites.

One reason they said the numbers could be rising is because more people are working from home on their computers, and engaging in online shopping, since the Covid restrictions were introduced.

This has led to increased exposure to internet criminals, they said.

Gardaí have also been very successful in recent months in drug and gun seizures, with some criminals being caught out at Covid checkpoints and others being caught by having to change their distribution and storage networks due to the lockdown and being caught through surveillance as they moved drugs and weapons.

“The activity in the drug units was not curtailed during lockdown, and this resulted in many seizures both at street level and higher up the distribution chain,” said a spokesman for An Garda Síochána.

“The lockdown may also be responsible for an increase in the kidnapping and related offences whereby drug dealers whose income supply was hit by the closure of pubs and clubs began to lean more heavily on users who were in debt in order to make up the cash they had to give to people higher up the chain,” he explained.

The CSO figures reflect numbers issued in June by An Garda Síochána in relation to crime figures it recorded for the period from March, April and May.

These showed attempts and threats to murder, as well as assaults and harassments, had dropped 24pc.

Burglaries were down 44pc,thefts from shops had dropped 39pc, thefts from people declined a massive 62pc, and robberies were down nearly a third.

"During the Covid-19 crisis, gardaí have shown their determination to continue to prevent and detect crime with significant seizures and arrests for drugs, organised crime, burglaries, and drug and drink driving,” said Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey.

“We have maintained our focus on protecting the vulnerable in the current situation. For example, early on we put in place a specific operation to help victims of domestic abuse, as well as encouraging all victims of this crime to report any concerns they have to us,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors