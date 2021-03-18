Counterfeit wine worth over €300k seized in Cork 

Officers seized around 24,750 litres of counterfeit wine at the Tivoli Container Terminal in Cork. Stock image

Over €300,000 worth of counterfeit wine have been seized by Revenue officials in Cork.

Officers seized around 24,750 litres of counterfeit wine at the Tivoli Container Terminal in Cork as part of routine profiling.

The wine was found in an unaccompanied container that had originated from the Netherlands last Tuesday.

The counterfeit alcohol has an estimated retail value of almost €302,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €161,500.

Investigations are ongoing.

"This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

Online Editors