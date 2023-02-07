| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Convicted wife killer Stephen Fulton (77) under pressure to resign from top role in Orange Order

Anger over appointment of killer to top role in Cookstown lodge

Stephen Fulton: Picture by Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX Expand
Stephen Fulton poses for photo in his sash Expand

Close

Stephen Fulton: Picture by Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Stephen Fulton: Picture by Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Stephen Fulton poses for photo in his sash

Stephen Fulton poses for photo in his sash

/

Stephen Fulton: Picture by Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Brett Campbell

An Orangeman who was promoted to a senior role more than two decades after killing his wife is under pressure to resign.

Stephen Fulton (77) was appointed worshipful grand master of Cookstown LOL No3.

Most Watched

Privacy