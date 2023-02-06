| 3.7°C Dublin

Convicted rapist suspected of prowling nightclubs and spiking women’s drinks is deported

Clement Limen was jailed for seven years after drugging and raping two women after party at his flat

Eamon Dillon

A convicted rapist suspected of prowling nightclubs and pubs to spike women’s drinks is believed to have been deported from Ireland two weeks after finishing his seven-year prison sentence.

The Sunday World revealed last month how former Sligo resident Clement Limen left the Midlands Prison two days early but was taken into custody again by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

