Convicted rapist arrested in Dublin after alleged aggravated burglary at woman's house

A convicted rapist who served nine years behind bars has been arrested in Dublin after an alleged aggravated burglary at a woman’s house where it is reported he threatened the owner with a knife.

The man was arrested on South Anne Street in the city centre on Saturday after allegedly being chased away from the house on Dublin’s northside by another person.

He drove away from the scene and gardai were alerted. The rapist was then tracked down to the city centre where his car was seized by gardai. A knife was also recovered.

The man, in his 40s, was then arrested and remained in garda custody this morning. It is understood the man managed to get into the hallways of the house and confronted the woman before being chased away.

The woman was left very distressed by the incident and was being comforted at home. Gardai searched the suspect’s flat yesterday afternoon.

He was recently released from prison after being sentenced to nine years for raping and sexually assaulting a foreign student in the north west of the country. The man also has three previous public order convictions here and a number of convictions in England, including one for kidnapping.

