Convicted flasher and neighbour from hell nicknamed ‘Mr Mayhem’ kicked out of estate

In February, just before he was due to face a court hearing about the eviction, Brady had the emergency services out to his house claiming to be paralysed.

Brady, was convicted of harassment and and intentionally exposing himself to another female neighbour in the quiet area of Bridge street, of Lurgan

Steven Moore

Fed-up residents celebrated last weekend after a notorious neighbour dubbed ‘Mr Mayhem’, was finally kicked out of their estate.

Homeowners in the Bridge Street area, of Lurgan, cheered and gave a massive sigh of relief when removal vans turned up last Friday to empty convicted flasher and harasser, Peter Brady’s belongings.

