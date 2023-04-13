Convicted flasher and neighbour from hell nicknamed ‘Mr Mayhem’ kicked out of estate

Fed-up residents celebrated last weekend after a notorious neighbour dubbed ‘Mr Mayhem’, was finally kicked out of their estate.

Homeowners in the Bridge Street area, of Lurgan, cheered and gave a massive sigh of relief when removal vans turned up last Friday to empty convicted flasher and harasser, Peter Brady’s belongings.

Brady was in Maghaberry Prison having been remanded in custody after he was charged with threatening to damage his neighbour’s property and breaching a previous restraining order two days before the removal men moved in.

He was being evicted by his housing association and it’s believed that knowing he was about to be moved on, he decided he’d have one last go at his neighbours before he left for good.

In February, just before he was due to face a court hearing about the eviction, Brady had the emergency services out to his house claiming to be paralysed.

A fire crew had to cut his front window out so he could be carried out to an ambulance and taken to hospital but he walked back into his flat a few hours later.

Brady had waged a campaign of harassment on his neighbours by calling the cops over 100 times as well as taking in their unemptied bins over a five year period which got worse during lockdown, until police got fed up having their time wasted.

Expand Close Peter Brady, was convicted of harassing a number of neighbours and intentionally exposing himself to another female neighbour in the quiet area of Bridge street of Lurgan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter Brady, was convicted of harassing a number of neighbours and intentionally exposing himself to another female neighbour in the quiet area of Bridge street of Lurgan.

Last Wednesday the 50-year-old took to the street and started threatening his neighbours, threatening to damage their plants, threatening to turn off their electricity and he even padlocked the gates of the local church across the road.

“He went on one last rant,” said neighbour Glenn Bell – one of the neighbours who Brady was convicted of harassing last year.

“He must have known he was about to be moved on and so he went out onto the street and started threatening people, threatening their property and he put a lock on the church which he only removed when the police turned up.

“He was taken away in a police car and the last we saw of him. A removal van turned up on Friday and took away all his stuff. We had a bit of a celebration on Friday night.

“It’s just a massive relief because he’s been making our lives a misery for nearly five full years.”

Expand Close Mr Mayhem Peter Brady, is finally leaving the neighbourhood after harassing a number of neighbours for years. A removal van pulls up to the former home of Peter Brady, much to the the delight of his long suffering neighbours. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mr Mayhem Peter Brady, is finally leaving the neighbourhood after harassing a number of neighbours for years. A removal van pulls up to the former home of Peter Brady, much to the the delight of his long suffering neighbours.

Brady appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court last Friday charged with breaching a restraining order and threatening to damage property, namely Glenn Bell’s plants.

He was remanded in custody but it’s understood he has since been released on bail and is starting his new life in Newry, 21 miles away.

It’s been an eventful 12 months for Brady who found himself jailed for weeks and at one stage banned from living in Bridge Street by a judge.

While in prison he even found time to wind-up one of Ulster’s most notorious killers when he got into a row with driller killer Colin Howell – challenging the double-murderer to a fistfight.

As revealed here over the last year Brady, who was caught last year pouring bleach over Glenn’s plants having already been convicted of harassing him, has tortured his neighbours in the once quiet street.

Desperate residents left exhausted by the antics of ‘Mr Mayhem’ even wrote to their MP for help.

Over 20 residents signed the letter which was sent to the DUP MP for Upper Bann last year.

He was convicted of harassing and flashing his genitals at fed-up neighbours last summer.

The notorious nuisance had plagued his neighbours for years with a string of outlandish outbursts and false complaints to the police.

Police became so fed up with Brady wasting their time they decided to prosecute him, deeming his constant fake claims of criminality as harassment.

Brady was finally convicted in court last May of two counts of harassment on two neighbours.

He was also found guilty of exposing his genitals to a horrified female neighbour who he had also been harassing.

Brady confronted residents in Bridge Street Lurgan on a daily basis about just about everything – even egging them on to punch him.

He caused regular embarrassment by accusing people visiting his neighbours as either being “prostitutes” or of being “in the IRA”.

He spent weeks in prison after he breached a restraining order for harassing his neighbours.