Cocaine worth €85k and guns seized in raid on gang

Two handguns and a large amount of crack cocaine have been seized by gardaí trying to keep a lid on gang tensions in a west Dublin suburb.

Two handguns and a large amount of crack cocaine have been seized by gardaí trying to keep a lid on gang tensions in a west Dublin suburb.

Detectives carried out two searches in Ballyfermot yesterday morning as part of an operation against an organised crime group in the area.

Independent.ie has learned that the gang that was targeted is led by a criminal in his 30s who was previously involved in a bitter feud which led to four murders almost a decade ago.

Detectives in the area now fear that a separate dispute between this gang and a local crime family could escalate following a serious incident earlier this year.

ARMED

The details of this attack can’t be disclosed for legal reasons, but gardai believe it is part of a dispute between the two groups.

As part of yesterday’s operation, a 22-year-old man was arrested after two handguns, ammunition and around €85,000 of crack cocaine were seized.

Heavily armed gardai from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) were involved owing to the nature of the gang involved.

The local man arrested was last night being quizzed at Clondalkin Garda Station.

He is not considered to be a significant player and gardai believe he was being used to hold the weapons and drugs for the crime gang.

The operation was led by members of the Ballyfermot district detective unit which has been attempting to keep a lid on tensions between criminals in the area.

One of the weapons seized, believed to be a Grand Power K100 semi-automatic handgun, is capable of firing up to 15 rounds in a few seconds.

A source told Independent.ie: “There have been tensions in the area for some time, and the mob boss himself is a suspect in one violent attack.

“These criminals have access to firearms and are prepared to use them, so this operation is significant in preventing any future attacks or loss of life.”

The leader of the gang was involved in a bitter feud in the west Dublin area which saw brothers Kenneth and Paul Corbally shot dead in 2010.

He is considered to be one of the most significant drug traffickers in the west side of the city and has aligned himself with a number of younger local thugs.

In a separate operation yesterday, an 18-year-old man was arrested and around €140,000 of drugs seized in the Ronanstown area.

Members of the local drug unit searched the teenager in Collinstown Park where he was found in possession of €50,000 of cocaine.

Herald