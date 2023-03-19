Cocaine worth €2.4m seized in Rosslare from freight truck arriving from France

Gardaí and Revenue have seized 34kgs of cocaine with a street value of €2.4m at Rosslare Port.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday afternoon which saw Revenue officers locate the drugs in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.
The truck had been stopped and searched upon its arrival from Cherbourg in France. The illicit drugs were discovered with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Jasper.
A man in his 30s, the sole occupant of the truck, was arrested by gardaí.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act, 1996 at a garda station in the Eastern region.
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.