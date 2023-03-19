| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Cocaine worth €2.4m seized in Rosslare from freight truck arriving from France

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue. Expand

Close

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue.

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue.

The drugs seized by Revenue officers and Gardaí in Rosslare on Saturday. Photo: Revenue.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí and Revenue have seized 34kgs of cocaine with a street value of €2.4m at Rosslare Port.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday afternoon which saw Revenue officers locate the drugs in the overhead area of the cab of a Latvian-registered freight unit.

Most Watched

Privacy