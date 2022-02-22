Cocaine, heroine and cannabis seized as gardaí and PSNI carry out annual cross-border ‘day of action’

GARDAÍ today announced details of a high-visibility cross-border operation conducted between themselves and the PSNI which resulted in a number of significant seizures last week.

The operation took place last Thursday, a year to the day since a similar joint operation along border counties with the aim of tackling rural crime.

Described as a specific day of action, Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty said: " An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities if left unchecked.

“Together with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to taking a joint approach to protect and reassure communities on both sides of the border.

“This operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of persons intent on causing harm in our communities and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas."

Gardaí said searches targeting organised crime were conducted in the Sligo and Leitrim division. This resulted in the recovery of suspected heroin valued in excess of €61,000 at a location in Sligo, and a further €7,700 worth of cocaine and cannabis at a premises in Sligo town.

“Gardaí, along with officials from Cavan and Monaghan County Councils Waste Enforcement Departments, conducted a number of co-ordinated inspections at licensed scrapyards, car dismantlers and waste management facilities,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Alongside this, six vehicles were seized under road traffic offences, detections were made in respect of driving licence/insurance-related offences and a number of fixed-charge notices were issued.

“Customs officials, along with gardaí in Cavan, Monaghan and Louth made seven detections in respect of marked mineral oil, discovered 1,000 litres of smuggled kerosene and also seized a vehicle for tax offences.

“An operation by the Garda Dog Unit in the Dundalk district led to a man being arrested in respect of drug offences, with €3,710 in cash seized and €1,600 of combined drugs.

“In Donegal, the District Drugs Unit supported by customs recovered a quantity of suspected-to-be cocaine and cannabis following a search of a property in the Buncrana district.

"Gardaí in Letterkenny focused on street dealing in the town, with a number of detections made in respect of possession of illegal drugs for personal use.”

