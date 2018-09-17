Cocaine, cash and passports seized in organised crime operation

A DRUG gang’s operations have been smashed after cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cash, vehicles, bank cards and passports were seized during a garda raid in a west Dublin housing estate.

A DRUG gang’s operations have been smashed after cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy tablets, cash, vehicles, bank cards and passports were seized during a garda raid in a west Dublin housing estate.

A 21-year-old man is due in court today after the operation by the District Detective Unit and Community Action Team.

TARGETED

In a search operation on Friday, a house in Deerhaven View, Clonee, was targeted by gardai and the suspect arrested.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,800 was recovered in the search.

Cannabis herb worth an estimated €270 was also recovered, along with ecstasy tablets, dozens of unknown tablets and more than €2,500 and a small amount of sterling.

The keys to a VW Golf and an Audi A3 were found, and when these vehicles were searched more drugs were found, along with bank cards and passports.

Deals of cannabis herb worth an estimated €3,000 and nearly 500 suspected MDMA tablets worth €4,600 were recovered.

A mobile phone with content to suggest it was being used for the sale and supply of drugs was also seized.

The suspect was due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court today charged with four offences.

The gang under investigation is also suspected of a number of robberies of taxi drivers in west Dublin .

The Herald reported in January on how gardai became so concerned about a spate of violent robberies of taxi drivers in a west Dublin suburb that

they set up a dedicated unit to tackle the problem.

At least eight taxi drivers were subjected to brutal robberies in the Tyrrelstown area in the space of only a month.

The gang had been luring taxi drivers to Tyrrelstown and other locations by ordering taxis from the city centre and areas such as Balbriggan before attacking and robbing the drivers, often at knifepoint, when they arrived.

BLOW

The garda’s Money Laundering Unit at the Economic Crime Bureau is helping with the current investigation.

“This operation is considered a significant blow to the gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin 15,” said a source.

“It wasn’t just drugs seized but money, cars, passports and equipment that identifies networks used by the gang.

“Gardai are confident the operation will disrupt the activities and finances of this crime gang."

