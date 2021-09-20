Close female associate of gang boss arrested in double murder probe

A close female associate of gang boss Cornelius Price was arrested over the weekend for withholding information about the suspected double murder of Willie Maughan, and his pregnant girlfriend Ana Varslavane property in Gormanston, Co Meath, on April 14, 2015.

The woman was arrested by Ashbourne gardai on Saturday night before being released without charge yesterday evening.

She is the fifth person and the third woman to be arrested for withholding information in the case and all have close links to Price who is currently on bail in the UK awaiting a December trial in relation to a kidnap plot that was foiled by English police last year.

The woman who was arrested at the weekend is suspected of being at the scene when the tragic couple were attacked.

Among the criminals arrested as part of the lengthy investigation was Stephen ‘Gibby’ Gibbons (57) who was jailed for seven years in May for possessing a 76-year-old machine gun at Price’s compound in Gormanston – the last place the couple were seen alive.

Willie Maughan (34) and his Latvian girlfriend, Ana Varslavane, (21) are believed to have been abducted and murdered by the gang after they went missing on April 14, 2015, in Gormanston, Co Meath.

The pair were planning on moving back to his family home in Tallaght on the day they went missing and are understood to have been brutally murdered because they had key information about the gang’s activities, including another murder.

No trace of their bodies has ever been found but they are believed to have been burnt after their gruesome murder.

In April 2017, gardai failed to find any evidence of the tragic slain couple when they carried out a detailed dig near Monasterboice, Co Louth.

Days before this dig, they raided Price’s compound as part of the double murder probe.

It previously emerged that gang boss Price taunted and laughed at gardai as they searched for the missing couple near his compound in Co Meath in the summer of 2015.

In March, Price, who is part of the Maguire faction in the deadly Drogheda feud, was released on bail in the UK where he is awaiting trial for his part in a kidnapping plot.

The trial is expected to last between eight to nine weeks and is due to start on December 6, the day of Price’s 40th birthday.

Price is one of six people who have been charged in England over a plot to kidnap two men.

The gangster is charged with two counts of conspiring to falsely imprison Muhammed and Shah Ali in July, 2020, as well as two counts of conspiring to blackmail both men on the same dates.