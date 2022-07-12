Close associate of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch target of joint police operation in Lanzarote

Photo issued by An Garda Síochána of officers taking part in a search in Lanzarote today.

A close associate of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was the target of the joint police operation in Lanzarote today, Independent.ie can reveal.

It is understood that specialist gardaí have been working with Spanish detectives in an investigation into illegal travel documents.

The investigation has been ongoing for a number of months.

There were no arrests following today's searches but a number of electronic devices were seized for examination.

The Lanzarote property targeted today in the joint operation is not where 'The Monk' had spent years living before the Hutch/Kinahan feud erupted.

However it has been used by his close junior associate.

Hutch (59) is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016. His lawyers last week served notice of a motion asking the Special Criminal Court to dismiss the murder charge because there was not sufficient evidence to try him.

In a statement issued this evening, a garda spokesperson said: “This morning, as a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a team of Irish detectives searched the residence of an Irish citizen residing in Lanzarote, Spain, who is suspected of involvement in an organised crime gang based in Spain.

"Today’s operation in Spain reflects An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment in tackling international organised crime gangs in conjunction with European partner services.”

They added that investigations are ongoing.