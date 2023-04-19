Clean-shaven Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch spotted sporting new look on streets of Dublin today

GERRY ‘The Monk’ Hutch was spotted on the streets of North Dublin today, just 48 hours after he was acquitted of murder at the Regency Hotel.

But he was almost unrecognisable from the man who walked out of the Special Criminal Court on Monday, when he sported a beard and long mane of hair.

Today he was photographed in the street with a clean-shaved look and with his greying hair trimmed much shorter.

He was dressed in smart-casual fashion with brown leather shoes, blue jeans plus a shirt, jumper and jacket.

He was carrying a mobile phone plus some paper and plastic bags, while a pair of spectacles hung around his neckline.

There was a policing plan in place near Hutch’s location on Monday and again yesterday, with a significant garda presence.

Gerry Hutch after his acquittal Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday

The office of the DPP has so far refused to comment on the State’s unsuccessful prosecution of Gerry Hutch. Its case relied on audio surveillance and testimony from convicted criminal Jonathan Dowdall.

The non-jury court found the attack was carried out by the Hutch family and that Hutch had control of the weapons, but said it was not proved he was one of the gunmen.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, raised serious concerns about the reliability of Dowdall.

He was originally charged with murder, but agreed to give evidence for the prosecution shortly before the trial started and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder gang.

The non-jury court found that the surveillance audio relied on by the prosecution did not contain admissions that Hutch was one of the hotel gunmen dressed in fake garda uniform.

Ms Justice Burns said one would wonder what the prosecution case intended to be prior to Dowdall turning State’s evidence.

The Regency attack in 2016, which claimed the life of Kinahan associate David Byrne, was carried out just over a month after The Monk survived an attempt on his life in Spain.

The Irish Independent earlier today revealed the suspected involvement of key cartel associates, including Daniel Kinahan, in the plot to murder Hutch more than a month before the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting.

Two gunmen attempted to shoot him in a Lanzarote bar on New Year’s Eve. Several senior cartel associates have been identified as suspects in the plot, including Kinahan, whom gardaí believe arranged for the weapons to be transported to the Canaries.

This is believed to have been done through a “key member” of the cartel’s network, based in Spain, who later supplied the handguns to the Dublin hit team sent to Lanzarote.

Gang member Sean McGovern, whom gardaí want to charge with a feud murder, is also suspected of having organised meetings between the firearms supplier and the gunmen.

The murder bid failed after The Monk recognised the shooters and fled the bar.

Just over a month later, a five-man team entered the Regency Hotel in Dublin and shot David Byrne dead. McGovern was injured in the attack, after being shot in the stomach.