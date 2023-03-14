Civil servant who downloaded hundreds of child abuse images avoids prison

A benefits officer who downloaded hundreds of images of child abuse has avoided jail.

The 44-year-old father-of-two had pleaded guilty to 14 charges relating to indecent images of children and four of having extreme pornography on dates between March 2019 and March 2020.

During sentencing at Antrim Crown Court last Wednesday, a prosecution barrister said that when cops raided McNeill’s Ballymena home, they seized three devices including a mobile phone and two computer towers.

She explained that when the devices were examined, investigators uncovered 842 still images along with eight video files.

The court heard that using chat exchange and download apps, McNeill had 86 photographs and five films in the most serious category, 188 still images and three videos at the second level of seriousness, with the rest in the lowest category.

The disgraced civil servant also had a quantity of extreme pornography — images considered to be “grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene nature”.

McNeill had been sent the messages by other perverts on picture exchange apps, but there was no evidence that he had shared any of the sickening files.

During interviews with police, he admitted he began looking for legal adult pornography but then started “viewing more and more extreme images”.

He added he searched for material involving young girls while at the same time “denying that he had any sexual interest in children”.

Confessing that he had installed a picture app on a mobile phone, McNeill claimed he “regularly deleted images when going through cycles of being disgusted” at his own behaviour.

However, within a few weeks, he was again looking up inappropriate images as he was faced with “a desire for what he described as excitement in an otherwise incredibly dull life, and would relapse and return to the same pattern of behaviour”.

McNeill’s barrister argued that the amount of images he possessed was not the largest a court would see and he had not committed any “contact offences”.

He said McNeill would benefit from a period of significant supervision, support and counselling, which would lessen any risk posed and reduce the chances of him reoffending.

Sentencing, Judge Alistair Devlin said while the custody threshold had been “approached if not passed”, there was evidence Andrew McNeill had the “necessary level of motivation” to change his thought process.

He was placed on probation for three years, given a five-year sexual offences prevention order and told to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Following sentencing, Judge Devlin told McNeill if it were not for the like of his perverted interests, “there would be no offences and this revolting industry, where hundreds if not thousands of children across the world are subjected to harm, both physical and mental, as well as humiliation and degradation, simply would not exist”.