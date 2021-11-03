Cigarettes worth almost €500,000 seized in Dublin Port with help of detector dog Waffle

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

Cigarettes with a retail value of almost €500,000 were seized in Dublin Port today with the help of Revenue’s detector dog Waffle.

The 770,000 cigarettes branded ‘Minsk' and bearing a Russian stamp were discovered in a container that had arrived from Belgium.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €445,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €350,100.

In a separate operation at Dublin Port last week, Revenue officers seized 180,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €135,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €106,000.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Minsk' and ‘NZ Gold’ were discovered, with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog Kelly, in a container that had arrived from Lithuania.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations into both seizures are ongoing.