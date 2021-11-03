| 5.8°C Dublin

Cigarettes worth almost €500,000 seized in Dublin Port with help of detector dog Waffle

Revenue&rsquo;s detector dog Waffle Expand
770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3. Expand

Close

Revenue&rsquo;s detector dog Waffle

Revenue’s detector dog Waffle

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

/

Revenue’s detector dog Waffle

Ciara O'Loughlin

Cigarettes with a retail value of almost €500,000 were seized in Dublin Port today with the help of Revenue’s detector dog Waffle.

The 770,000 cigarettes branded ‘Minsk' and bearing a Russian stamp were discovered in a container that had arrived from Belgium.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €445,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €350,100.

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3. Expand

Close

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

770,000 cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port on November 3.

In a separate operation at Dublin Port last week, Revenue officers seized 180,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €135,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €106,000.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Minsk' and ‘NZ Gold’ were discovered, with the assistance of Revenue’s detector dog Kelly, in a container that had arrived from Lithuania.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy