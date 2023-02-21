| 7.5°C Dublin

Christian preacher tells how he held gang boss Cornelius Price’s hand as he died

The UK-based preacher posted on social media about how the family had contacted him a number of weeks ago to come and pray for the stricken gang boss.

Cornelius Price Expand

Eamon Dillon

An evangelist preacher has told how held the hand of mob boss Cornelius Price as he took his last breath in a Welsh hospital bed on Sunday while miracles took place around them.

Reverend Alex Johnson said ‘Nellie’ Price had previously improved after he prayed by his bed and “led him to Jesus” but last weekend he took a turn for the worse after getting pneumonia.

