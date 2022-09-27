A child has been rushed to hospital following what is understood to have been a violent incident at a house in Co Clare this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the child sustained serious injuries at a property at Clareabbey on the outskirts of Ennis. The alarm was raised at around 8.00am.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident on the main Ennis to Clarecastle road.

The injured child, believed to a girl, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. There is no information available about their condition however it's expected she may be transferred to a hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have sealed off the property while a technical examination of the scene is undertaken. No further details about the incident are available and it's understood that no arrests have been made.

In a statement, the force said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a female child with serious injuries at a premises in Clarecastle, Co. Clare, this morning 27th September 2022.

“The child has been taken from the scene to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.”

More to follow...