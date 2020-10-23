Child abusers among the 103 sex offenders freed from jail last year

More than 100 convicted sex offenders were released from Irish prisons last year, it has been revealed.

Among the 103 inmates who had served their time were those who had committed rape, sexual assault and defilement of a child and had served their time.

The figure represents a 30pc increase on the number of sex offenders freed in 2018.

Twenty of the former prisoners moved to addresses in the Dublin-Mid-Leinster area.

Sixteen of the 103 lived in Dublin North-East following their release.

A total of 25 went to live in Cork, Kerry, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford.

Fifteen moved to communities in Tusla's western administrative region, which includes Clare, Tipperary, Donegal and Longford in addition to the counties of Connacht.

HOSTEL

Twenty-seven had no fixed add-ress when they left prison.

Many of these returned to communities and were housed in hostel accommodation, acc- ording to the latest annual report of the Sex Offender Risk Assessment and Management (SORAM).

The statistics are for pre- release notifications, which are provided to Tusla by the Probation Service when a convicted sex offender is released back into a community.

The agency then determines whether an assessment is warranted due to potential child-protection concerns.

These include whether the former inmate has access to children or an identified sexual interest in them.

Of the 103 offenders freed last year, 44 had committed sex crimes involving girls and 10 were convicted of crimes involving boys.

The victims were adult fem- ales in the case of 34 offenders, while eight involved multiple victims.

There were no adult male victims for a second successive year, according to the statistics, while seven of the offenders had served sentences for crimes involving child abuse images.

Thirteen offenders had been convicted of rape, while 48 were convicted of sexual or indecent assault.

A total of eight had served sentences for defilement of a child and 24 had been convicted of more than one type of sexual offence.

All 103 had been detained at either the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise or Arbour Hill in Dublin before their release.

The numbers represent a 30pc increase on the 79 offenders released in 2018, according to the SORAM report.

Herald