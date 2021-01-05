Chef facing trial for murder of Irishman found dead in jail cell

Leigh Anthony Gardiner (centre), who allegedly murdered John Pender in the toilets of a pub in Spain, has died in his Spanish prison cell. Photo: Solarpix.com

A BRITISH chef facing trial in Spain for the murder of a ‘gentle giant’ Irish holidaymaker has been found dead in his jail cell.

Prison wardens discovered Leigh Anthony Gardiner lying lifeless on his bed.

The 51-year-old was put on suicide watch after his June 2019 arrest for the murder of John Pender at an Irish pub in the popular resort of Fuengirola.

Mr Pender, an acupuncturist father-of-two, from Shankill, Co Dublin, was attacked with two broken bottles after asking Mr Gardiner to stop pestering his wife Caroline McGuigan and the partner of a friend he was with.

Mr Gardiner, who was based in the Costa del Sol hotel, was being held at Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga ahead of his trial.

Two investigations are now under way – an internal prison probe and a second led by police in conjunction with a local court.

Well-placed sources said the death of Mr Gardiner was being treated as suicide and there was nothing at this stage pointing to foul play. He was discovered inside his cell last Wednesday morning.

A source said: “He was found lifeless on his bed after failing to respond to morning roll-call. He had been dead for several hours and nothing could be done to save him.”

Another added: “The death is still being investigated but everything is pointing towards suicide.”

Other sources confirmed Mr Gardiner had been taken off suicide watch after being placed under a monitoring programme when he initially arrived at the maximum-security prison.

Prison workers’ association, TAMPM, released a statement, identifying the dead man only by his initials: “We regret to have to confirm the death of an inmate in Module Five of Alhaurin de la Torre Prison.

“The 51-year-old foreigner L.A.G was discovered dead in his cell during morning roll-call on December 30. Prison workers found him lying lifeless on his bed when they opened the cell.

“He appeared to have died several hours earlier and nothing could be done to save him.”

A Spanish Prison Service source added: “The separate judicial and internal prison service investigations are ongoing and there won’t be any official comment on the possible cause of death at this stage.”

Mr Gardiner, a father-of-two, was arrested in the early hours of June 21, 2019 after allegedly attacking Mr Pender with two broken bottles while he was using the toilet at Pogs Old Irish Rock Pub.

Police said at the time that the Irishman was targeted after politely asking the suspect to stop bothering his wife and the partner of a friend he was with.

Witnesses told detectives Mr Pender was attacked with two broken beer bottles as he was relieving himself and had no chance to defend himself as he was stabbed several times in the neck and body. One of the blows is believed to have severed his jugular vein.

Police who happened to be passing by the pub where the crime occurred tried to save his life, but he bled to death in front of them.

Mr Pender was on holiday with his wife Caroline McGuigan, founder of charity Suicide or Survive, and their two children Conor, then 21, and 18-year-old Amy, who were not in the pub at the time.

A source close to the probe revealed that the suspect had no criminal record in Spain and was on his own for a few days because his wife and kids had gone on a foreign holiday.

A neighbour in Shankill described Mr Pender as a “fantastic, friendly man and a gentle giant”.

The neighbour said: “He’d do anything for you. If the weather was bad, he would often knock in here to see if I needed anything in the shop.”

At the celebration of his life, nearly 18 months ago, Mr Pender’s wife described Mr Gardiner as “a coward”.

She added: “John never feared death because he said life is for living. He would say every morning, ‘I got to wake up’ and in the evening he would say, ‘I got a day.’”

