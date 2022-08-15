Changing of the guard: Gardaí report for duty in new uniform from today

From today there will be a changing of the guard as gardaí report for duty in their new uniforms.

As of 7am today the new uniforms will “become operational” after the uniforms were delivered to more than 13,000 uniformed gardaí starting last February.

Every uniformed member of An Garda Síochána – from rank and file gardaí to sergeant and inspector ranks - have been kitted out with the new uniforms at more than 560 garda stations nationwide.

The change in uniform – coinciding with the centenary of the founding of the force this year – marks only the third time in the history of the force that the uniform has changed.

New garda uniforms include a tone-tone soft shell jacket

New garda uniforms include a tone-tone soft shell jacket

“The new uniform is contemporary, and incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality. A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform. Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit,” gardaí said in a statement.

The new uniforms feature a two-tone soft shell jacket and two-tone waterproof jacket as well as a blue polo shirt, “operational trousers”, also in blue, and “practical” base layers.

“This is the first time that elements of the uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as we enter the second century of policing in Ireland,” the statement added.

“The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.”

The new uniforms are the result of what gardaí described as a “bottom-up collaboration” with An Garda Siochána’s Uniform Committee in which 200 frontline garda based at three garda stations nationwide took part in a pilot project to road test the new uniforms.

The contract to manufacture and supply the new uniforms was awarded to Co Monaghan-based James Boylan Safety Ltd.

Meanwhile, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will officially unveil the new uniforms along with members of the force at Tallaght garda station in Dublin this morning.