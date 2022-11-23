Chance viewing of Crimecall programme solves 30 year mystery

The sketch of Paul McGinty that was aired on Crimecall

A coroner’s inquest in Co Meath this week solved a cold case mystery that has baffled gardaí for over 30 years.

Since April 1991, the remains of an unidentified man has lain in an unmarked grave at St Mary’s cemetery in Navan after his body was found without identification on April 18 in Bracetown, near Dunboyne.

But after a chance viewing of RTÉ’s Crimecall last year by a friend of the deceased, the mystery has finally been solved, according to RTÉ One’s Prime Time programme last night.

Micheal Leonard, from Co Donegal, just happened to tune into the monthly crime programme last November when it aired a 2021 cold case review seeking information from the public on the identity of the body found in Co Meath 30 years previously.

A post mortem at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan at the time revealed the man was aged between 45 and 55-years-old and was around 5ft 5in in height, with light brown hair.

Because the man’s body had not deteriorated significantly prior to its discovery, gardaí were able to take photos of his face and body, which was later used by a forensic sketch artist to depict the man as he would have appeared prior to his death.

That sketch was aired on Crimecall and Mr Leonard, who had spent several years living in Coventry, England, where he worked as a builder, immediately recognised the image as that of his former friend and building colleague Paul McGinty, from Mountcharles, Co Donegal. He had last seen him in Coventry on April 7, 1991.

The following day, Mr McGinty, then aged 51, left his lodgings in Coventry. He was spotted in a pub in Ratoath and at a GAA match in Dunboyne around the same time, although no one was able to link him to the unidentified body at the time.

Fast forward 30 years, and Mr Leonard, who knew Mr McGinty’s sister Eileen, showed her the Crimecall sketch and she agreed that it was her brother.

While DNA samples would normally be used to confirm the identity of the body, in Mr McGinty’s case, a sample could not be extracted.

But during the inquest, the coroner was satisfied that the unidentified body and Mr McGinty were one and the same.