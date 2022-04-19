The CEO of the boxing company founded by Daniel Kinahan has resigned from his role citing the ‘intense pressures’ of recent weeks.

MTK Global said its chief executive Bob Yalen was stepping down for personal reasons after four years with the organisation.

His resignation comes less than a week after US Government announced sanctions on the Kinahan gang's hierarchy which prevents American citizens and businesses, or anyone in the US, from doing business with them.

Yalen had previously praised Daniel Kinahan for his involvement in the sport but last week said the company would comply with the sanctions.

MTK Global also distanced itself from Kinahan saying they parted ways five years ago, although Yalen previously told a BBC documentary that he still advised MTK boxers.

On Tuesday morning the sports company announced that its CEO has stepped down from his role for personal reasons.

In a statement Bob Yalen said: "I am incredibly proud of the success of MTK Global and I feel privileged to have served as President and CEO since 2018.

“However, the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense. I need to consider the impact on myself and my family. So after four years leading MTK, I think it’s time for me to step aside to take on new challenges.”

As well as the sanctions, the US Department of State also announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the conviction of gang founder Christy Kinahan, his sons Daniel and Christopher Jnr, or the "financial destruction" of their transnational crime group.

The major move against the Kinahan hierarchy, spearheaded by gardaí, has led to a fallout in the boxing world with influential people who once praised Daniel Kinahan now distancing themselves from him.

Yesterday the World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar said he made an "innocent mistake" for offering his "full support" to Kinahan just last month.

Saldivar denied he ever had a relationship with the alleged mob boss and that their meeting in Dubai "generated speculation and attacks" on him and his organisation.

Boxing promoter Bob Arum, who had described Kinahan as "honourable", has also said that he would not be conducting business with him anymore in light of the developments.

At last week's media briefing the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned people involved in boxing about their association with Kinahan.

Mr Harris said that people who deal with those sanctioned are involving themselves with a criminal network.

He added that they should look at their own businesses and relationships with their fans and consider whether this is something with which they want to be involved.



