CCTV images show gangster Robbie Lawlor was ‘stalked’ in Belfast before murder

New CCTV images showing three men &quot;stalking&quot; Robbie Lawlor just days before he was gunned down (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) Expand
Allison Morris

CCTV images show what a court was told are the three men, alleged to have murdered Ireland’s most notorious gangster, stalking him in a Belfast street just days before he was gunned down.

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in the garden of a house in Ardoyne, north Belfast in April 2020 in front of horrified onlookers.

