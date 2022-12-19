CCTV images show gangster Robbie Lawlor was ‘stalked’ in Belfast before murder

CCTV images show what a court was told are the three men, alleged to have murdered Ireland’s most notorious gangster, stalking him in a Belfast street just days before he was gunned down.

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in the garden of a house in Ardoyne, north Belfast in April 2020 in front of horrified onlookers.

Since then there have been two further murders in Belfast with links to the Lawlor killing, the murder of Warren Crossan in June 2020 and that of his friend Mark Hall in December 2021.

It has emerged that Crossan was responsible for negotiating the hit on Lawlor through his family connections.

Lawlor had been linked to one of the most gruesome killings in Ireland’s history, the murder and dismembering of teenage gang member Keane Mulready Woods.

The 17-year-old’s remains were discovered in separate locations in Dublin and Drogheda in January 2020.

CCTV Images - Top Left: Three persons seen walking left to right crossing the road with one male carrying some form of black bag Top Right: Two males walk left to right on camera entering an apartment entrance Bottom Left: A dark saloon passes the camera left to right heading onto Bradbury Place Bottom Right: Male who was a passenger in a black car exits Tesco and walks on foot in the direction of Queen's University

Two men Adrian Holland (39) and Patrick Teer (47) are charged in connection with the murder of Lawlor.

The killing shocked residents of Ardoyne as gangland violence came to the streets of the once hard-line republican area.

The prosecution case is not that either man pulled the trigger but that they were part of a criminal joint enterprise.

During a failed bail hearing by Holland last week the court was told that three men were captured on CCTV, close to a Tesco on University Road in Belfast in the days before the murder.

Lawlor was top of a rival gang’s hit list.

A defence barrister representing Holland during a bail application named three men they claim are the killers.

Levi Killeen, who was just 17 at the time of the murder, his uncle, Ger Dundon, and a third man, Quincy Bramble were all named in court by barrister Joe Brolly.

The three were stopped by the PSNI in a car in the hours after the killing, they were questioned but let go without charge.

The prosecution say that the PSNI has no evidence to link them to the killing but the defence argue that CCTV showing the three was in fact them stalking out their victim. Mr Brolly named the alleged hit team during a failed bail application for Holland.

On Friday Holland’s co-accused Teer, a mechanic from north Belfast, was refused bail.

The garden of the house where Lawlor was killed belonged to Holland’s deceased grandmother.

The judge was told that Holland had been in contact with PSNI and presented himself to a police officer manning the police cordon at the murder scene, explained that it was his house and that he was happy to cooperate if they had any questions.

The PSNI at the scene took his details and sent him on his way.

In December 2020 Holland was arrested and charged with murder.

It was also revealed that he has been temporarily bailed on a number of occasions to consult with his legal team, Madden and Finucane, after complaints that his online legal visits were compromised.

Holland mounted a High Court application in March of this year amid continuing claims that discussions with his lawyers at HMP Maghaberry were subjected to covert monitoring.

The two alleged incidents in January involved a Zoom meeting and a telephone conference.

As a result he was released temporarily six times in April of this year and once in May to consult with his legal team.

The prosecution claim that Holland was involved in helping arrange the gangland hit in a residential street in north Belfast, something he denies.

However, the case goes beyond the Belfast murder of Lawlor and takes in the murky and violent world of gangland violence on both sides of the border.

Lawlor was believed to have shot gang boss Eoin Maguire, the head of the Maguire family, in July 2018 in Drogheda, paralysing him from the neck down.

He was also suspected by garda as being the gunman in the gangland murders of Kenneth Finn in February 2018 and David Lynch March 2019.

Keane Mulready Woods, a member of the Maguire gang, was abducted, murdered and dismembered in a house in Drogheda. Lawlor was one of the killers.

In January 2020 a Dublin man found a sports bag with human remains in Coolock in the city.

The bag had been thrown from a dark coloured passing car.

Further human remains, believed to be a head and hands, were found in a burnt-out car in Trinity Terrace, Drumcondra in the early hours of Wednesday January 15, 2020. The torso of the teen was finally found on a site next to Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in April 2021.

The level of violence used and the fact that Lawlor was linked to the killing put a price on his head.

Knowing he was under threat as a result of the bloody feud Lawlor travelled to Belfast, renting an apartment in University Road and socialising in the city’s Cathedral quarter prior to the Covid lockdown.

He was known to frequent the bars and restaurants around the cobbled streets of Belfast’s fashionable Cathedral district, flashing cash and claiming to be a trader in high cost cars.

Holland’s defence team claim Ger Dundon and Quincy Bramble, approached the apartment where Lawlor was staying while Levi Killeen, who had never previously met the notorious gangster, stayed in the background.

They claim this was to give the gunman a look at Robbie Lawlor so he would recognise his target three days later when he was gunned down in a garden in Ardoyne. The three were captured on CCTV at the Tesco store below the apartment complex.

They were arrested as they tried to cross the border in the hours after the shooting.

It is understood that PSNI officers who arrested Dundon, Quincy and Killeen sought intelligence from An Garda Siochana as to their relationship with Lawlor and were told they were close associates.

Sources have said that it was Warren Crossan, shot dead in a west Belfast street as he visited his mother in June 2020, who in fact acted as a go-between in the Lawlor murder.

Crossan has links to the Dundon gang, who are originally from Limerick, through his maternal family who are members of the Traveller community.

The day after the Lawlor murder, garda mounted a surveillance operation based on intelligence.

Francis Maguire — a member of the Maguire crime gang — along with associate Simon McGinley had driven from Drogheda to the carpark of the Maldron Hotel in Portlaoise. There, they met with Ciara Lynch a long-term partner of Dessie Dundon, head of the Dundon McCarthy crime gang, who is currently serving life in prison for murder.

Ciara Lynch and Kathleen O’Reilly, were found to be in possession of €50,000.

The four were arrested and charged and are currently awaiting trial in a non-jury case at Dublin Central Criminal Court. The state’s case is that the €50,000 was payment to the Dundon-McCarthy gang for the successful assassination of Robbie Lawlor.

None of the three men named in court this week as having an involvement in the murder have been arrested or questioned by garda detectives.

Crossan was arrested In the hours after the Lawlor murder and his car was seized, but he was released without charge.

That June, as he visited his mother in Rodney Parade in the St James area of west Belfast he noticed to two masked men coming towards him. Crossan started to running, the gunmen chased him, shooting him numerous times in the street in broad daylight.

He died at the scene.

It wasn’t the first tragedy the Crossan family had faced.

In 2014 Warren Crossan’s father, Continuity IRA boss Tommy Crossan, was shot dead as he worked at a diesel yard off the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

The senior dissident had crossed former associates and as a result paid with his life.



Warren, who became the man of the house after his father’s death, was devoted to his mother and visited her regularly every weekend, a pattern of behaviour that his killers were able to exploit.

Crossan had vowed to avenge his father’s death and his association with serious cross border gangland criminals was concerning those who knew he held a grudge.

“He was a petty criminal when his Da was murdered but he was becoming a major player, and the enemies of Tommy Crossan were definitely concerned”, said one senior republican.

Along with his links to the Dundon family, the fact Crossan was bringing people like Lawlor into a staunchly republican area like Ardoyne was enough to attract the attention of dissident republicans.

At the time of Lawlor’s death he was Ireland’s most notorious gangster, linked to one of the most brutal murder’s in the state’s 100 year history. Keane Mulready Woods was a child in the eyes of the law and society, he suffered an unthinkably violent death.

Crossan was blamed on bringing Lawlor into Ardoyne, his murder happened in Etna Drive in front of horrified residents, including young children playing in the street at the time.

With Crossan paying a heavy price for his role in the Lawlor murder it appeared that scores had been settled, but the bloodshed didn’t end there.

In December 2021, Crossan’s lifelong friend Mark Hall travelled by train from Drogheda where he had been living with his pregnant girlfriend to visit his elderly mother.

Just after 4.30pm, using the early nightfall as cover, two gunmen approached the family’s Rodney Drive home and one opened fire through the front window of the house.

Hall was critically wounded and died in hospital from his injuries.

The shooting happened just yards away from where his childhood friend Warren Crossan had been murdered the previous year.

The two gunmen had arrived at St James’s Crescent in a light-coloured saloon car, with a taxi sign on top, the pair got out of a rear passenger-side door of the car, and headed to an alleyway leading to Rodney Drive.

It was from here that they launched their attack.

Earlier this week, one year on, detectives carried out searches in Belfast and Crumlin in connection with the murder of the 31-year-old.

It was also revealed that the gun used to kill Sean Fox in the Donegal Celtic social club in October was the same weapon used to murder Mark Hall.

Hall had worked as an enforcer for Crossan, he was the muscle behind the gang’s drug dealing enterprise. His murder was carried out by the same dissident republican hit squad.

Sources deny that this was as a result of a paid hit, but instead say that Hall had access to weapons and had threatened to avenge his friend’s murder.

The Lawlor/Maguire feud has claimed numerous lives, three on the northern side of the border and two men Holland and Teer remain in prison facing murder charges.

The bloodshed appears to have stopped but only because as one source put it “they’ve run out of people to kill”.