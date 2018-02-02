CCTV images of car released by gardaí investigating murder of Derek Coakley Hutch

Gardaí have released images of a car suspected to have been used by those responsible for the murder of Derek Coakley Hutch.

Derek Coakley Hutch (27), who was not regarded as a major player in the ongoing murderous hostilities related to the Kinahan Hutch feud, was shot dead while he was sitting alone in a car at a halting site in west Dublin two weeks ago.

Two men, at least one of whom is believed to be a relative, were with Coakley Hutch just moments before the shooting and rushed back to the car when they heard gunshots. Neither of them were injured.

Gardaí release CCTV images of black Avensis

The gunman is understood to have fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf, which was found burnt out nearby in Station Road Business Park. Now, gardaí have released CCTV images of a black Toyota Avensis registration 04-D-72956 which they believe was used to travel from the Station Road Business Park to the northside of the city.

The car was found burned out at 6.25pm on the northside of the city at Snowdrop Walk in Darndale, just over three hours after the murder. Gardaí investigating the murder of Coakley Hutch are trying to establish the movements of the black Toyota Avensis in the days prior to the murder, and the hours immediately after it.

Gardaí say the vehicle was sold on by its previous owner on January 16, 2018. Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle between then and when it was found on fire at Snowdrop Walk to contact them at Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

