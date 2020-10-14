CCTV image released of suspect after triple stabbing in Belfast

CCTV Image showing a man who police believe to be linked to a series of stabbing incidents in Belfast City Centre

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they "urgently" want to speak with in their investigation of a series of attacks in Belfast.

Three women, aged between 19 and 22, sustained wounds to the neck, arm and back of their legs, while two others were punched in the head, in separate attacks on Monday evening in an 80-minute terror spree.

Police have upped patrols in the city and women have been warned to stay alert amid fears that a knife-wielding masked man may strike again.

A senior police officer urged women not to go out alone at night.

Detectives are trawling CCTV for clues on the attacker.

On Wednesday they released a CCTV image.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives investigating a series of attacks on women in the Belfast area on Monday 12 October 2020 are urgently seeking to identify the male in this image to assist them with their enquiries.

"Any information can be provided to Detectives at Musgrave CID quoting reference 1886 of 12/10/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The first stabbing happened on Ormeau Avenue at around 8.10pm with a second reported at 8.45pm in Donegall Square West

A woman was punched in the head on Dublin Road at 8.55pm, and a second punched in the neck while walking along Dunluce Avenue at about 9pm.

The fifth attack - and third stabbing incident ­- took place in University Road around 9.30pm.

The victims received medical treatment. However, the PSNI said their injuries were not life-threatening. Robbery is not believed to have been a motive, police said.

Some of the victims were accompanied by friends.

The suspect was riding a mountain bike and may have been wearing a black face mask, police revealed. He used a small but sharp knife.

The three stabbed women were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been discharged.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Simon Walls on Tuesday warned women to be aware while out and about ­- particularly at night.

In a direct message to women, Mr Walls said: "If you are going out, try to be with a friend or in groups. Just be vigilant, know where you are.

"Police are taking this investigation incredibly seriously. We accept the fear that this type of attack causes. We wish to say that incidents like this in Belfast and across Northern Ireland are indeed rare."

