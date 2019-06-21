CCTV footage shows suspect in 'Luas sex attack'

Detectives investigating an alleged sex attack near a Luas tram stop say they have "excellent quality" CCTV footage of the incident.

The alleged attack took place in Rialto, Dublin 8, on the evening of Friday, June 7.

A suspect has not yet been identified, but officers are hoping this will not take long, thanks to the high quality of the footage.

A senior source said the young woman and her alleged attacker had spent some time together in a Rialto pub before the incident.

The woman was found in a distressed state by nearby residents.

It is understood they notified her family.

Gardai in Rathfarnham investigated the allegation before handing it over to officers in the south inner city.

Assault

After the incident was reported to gardai, the woman was taken to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU).

There are six SATUs across the country, which provide treatment for women and men aged 14 or older who have been subjected to sexual assault.

It is understood that the woman had boarded a Luas in Dundrum earlier that day before making her way to the city centre.

The alleged victim is a young woman from the capital's southside.

Sexual offences in the capital have increased over the past 12 months, according to the latest figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Across the Dublin Metropolitan Region, nearly 1,000 sexual offences were reported to gardai last year.

In total, 966 offences were recorded, compared with 875 across the capital in 2017.

Online Editors