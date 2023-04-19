Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey was released from garda custody late last night after she was arrested in connection with an alleged €600k mortgage scam.

The former hockey star (45) had been detained at Irishtown Garda Station since Monday afternoon, where she was questioned by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Mobile phone evidence as well as the analysis of documents has played a key role in the fraud squad’s investigation into Ms Carey.

She was questioned about conspiracy to commit a serious offence, namely alleged deception under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and could have been held in custody for up to seven days.

Statements made by Ms Carey to detectives in their interviews with her will form a key role in a file that will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, this file will not be sent to the DPP until a third person at the centre of the probe – a middle aged man based in Co Wexford - is arrested by fraud squad detectives.

This arrest is expected in the coming weeks.

Last month, a man was arrested and questioned for two days at Wexford Garda Station before being released without charge by detectives investigating the alleged mortgage scam. He was also questioned about conspiracy to commit deception.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else apart from this trio in their detailed investigation.

It is understood detectives are investigating allegations that Ms Carey was offering alleged fraudulent services to distressed mortgage holders from all across the country, in which she allegedly offered her services to refinance properties. Instead of doing this, it is alleged that the money she obtained was stolen.

It is alleged she received thousands of euro from people in financial distress after promising to help them secure new deals to keep their properties.

Ms Carey previously admitted that up to €200,000 deposited into an account by desperate homeowners was spent on personal items including holidays, a €55,000 BMW and designer clothing.

She said the money is now gone and not recoverable.

Ms Carey has been accused of scamming dozens of people after offering to buy debt from their mortgage lenders at a discount once she received deposits. However, the deals she promised never materialised.

Ms Carey also has a previous conviction for fraud. In February 2020 she was before the courts for altering a cheque she received from a client who hired her as his accountant.

In February, Carey was arrested as part of a separate investigation. The former camogie player was detained by officers from the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) and brought to Carlow garda station for questioning.

She was released without charge after over 12 hours in custody.

The CEA is an independent statutory agency tasked with investigating suspected breaches of company law. The CEA investigation is separate from the ongoing garda probe which led to this week’s arrest of the alleged fake solicitor and the expected imminent arrests.

The CEA, based in Dublin's Parnell Square, was given tough new powers when it replaced the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement in July of last year.

Catriona Carey hit the headlines in February 2022 when RTÉ Investigates aired a programme detailing complaints of alleged fraud regarding her Careysfort Asset Estates firm.

Property owners are alleged to have paid tens of thousands in deposits to Ms Carey's UK-registered company, Careysfort Asset Estates, over two years.

Ms Carey also asked clients to transfer deposits to bank accounts in Germany and Belgium.

Earlier this month it emerged that Ms Carey made a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) about the criminal investigation into claims she ran a mortgage scam after an early morning search of her Kilkenny home.

Separately last year she received a suspended prison sentence and a four-year driving ban for driving without a licence or insurance while disqualified from driving.