| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

latest Catriona Carey released after being quizzed over alleged €600k mortgage scam

Caitriona Carey Expand

Close

Caitriona Carey

Caitriona Carey

Caitriona Carey

Ken Foy

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey was released from garda custody late last night after she was arrested in connection with an alleged €600k mortgage scam.

The former hockey star (45) had been detained at Irishtown Garda Station since Monday afternoon, where she was questioned by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Most Watched

Privacy