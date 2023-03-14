| 6.5°C Dublin

breaking Catriona Carey fraud probe: Man arrested by gardaí investigating alleged mortgage scam

  • The suspect is being questioned at Wexford Garda Station
  • Gardaí have been investigating allegations that Ms Carey was involved in a mortgage scam
Catriona Carey Photo: Ernie Leslie Expand

Ken Foy

A man was arrested this morning by fraud squad detectives investigating an alleged mortgage scam involving Catriona Carey.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been conducting a probe into allegations that former Ireland hockey international Ms Carey was involved in a detailed deception.

