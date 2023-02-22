Former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of company law.

Ms Carey was arrested this morning by officers from the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) and is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

The CEA is an independent statutory agency tasked with promoting compliance with, and enforcing, company law.

This is separate from the investigation being carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) into the allegations of a mortgage scam, . It is alleged she took hundreds of thousands of euro from people in financial difficulty after promising to help them secure new deals to keep their properties.

The former Kilkenny camogie player has been accused of scamming dozens of people out of hundreds of thousands of euro after offering to buy debt from their mortgage lenders at a discount once she received deposits.

However, the deals she promised never materialised.

Ms Carey also has a previous conviction for fraud.

In February 2020 she was before the courts for altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant.

Carey changed a cheque for €6,948 which had been made out to Revenue’s collector general, instead making it payable to herself, and cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny, just a stone’s throw away from the courthouse.

She received an eight-months suspended sentence.

