Catriona Carey arrested as part of investigation into alleged company law breaches

Amy Molloy and Ken Foy

Former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of company law.

Ms Carey was arrested this morning by officers from the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) and is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

