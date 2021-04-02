Cash, watches and car seized after driver stopped by gardaí

A large amount of cash and two watches thought to be Rolexes were seized

Gardaí seized around €18,000 in cash, two Rolex watches and a car in Cork City after stopping a driver who had no valid tax or insurance on his car.

Gardaí from Gurranabraher carrying out a routine patrol with the Garda Mobility App on Lower Glanmire Road stopped the car at about 9am yesterday.

"At the roadside, gardaí were able to determine the car had no tax or insurance,” officers said.

“After speaking to the driver, a man in his 30s, gardaí carried out a search of his car. During the course of the search gardaí seized €18,000 in cash and two suspected Rolex watches believed to be worth approximately €18,000."

The car was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act for not having valid tax/insurance. No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors