Cash, Rolex watch, designer goods and financial documents seized during Garda raids in Co Meath

Gardaí seized a large quantity of cash, a Rolex watch, designer goods and financial documents during early morning raids in Co Meath.
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted two search operations today in the area, one at a residential property and another at a business premises.
The following was items were seized:
• €23,000 cash
• A Rolex Watch valued in excess of €8,000
• A significant quantity of designer goods
• Documentation in relation to Financial and Property transactions
"In addition, over €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts," gardaí said in a statement.
"The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of Cannabis Grow Houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct."