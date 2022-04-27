Cash, Rolex watch, designer goods and financial documents seized during Garda raids in Co Meath

Items seized during Criminal Assets Bureau raid in Co Meath

Gardaí seized a large quantity of cash, a Rolex watch, designer goods and financial documents during early morning raids in Co Meath.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted two search operations today in the area, one at a residential property and another at a business premises.

The following was items were seized:

• €23,000 cash

• A Rolex Watch valued in excess of €8,000

• A significant quantity of designer goods

• Documentation in relation to Financial and Property transactions

"In addition, over €200,000 was restrained in financial accounts," gardaí said in a statement.

"The CAB investigation is focused on the assets of an international Organised Criminal Group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of Cannabis Grow Houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct."