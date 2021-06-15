Cash, designer goods and car among assets seized in CAB raids in four counties

Detectives have raided homes and a business across four counties as part of an investigation into an international crime gang.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) led the operation in Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wexford on Tuesday morning.

Sources described them as “follow up” searches to an ongoing investigation into a Dublin based criminal.

Gardaí say the target of the operation is an individual “directly involved” in a crime group operating domestically and internationally.

It’s understood he was also targeted in an operation by the Cab in recent months and is regarded as a significant criminal.

“This man has never worked a day in his life but has managed to buy several properties across different counties,” one source said.

The man, who has close ties to south Dublin, has been a prime target of gardaí for over a decade.

Cash, designer clothing and a car were among the assets seized during the raids.

Cash seized during the raids

Three residential properties, a mobile home and a business premises were the locations targeted.

Around €19,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, a VW Passat, designer goods as well as Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags were seized.

Detectives also recovered electronic devices and documents which will be examined.

A primary focus of the inquiry is the purchase of properties with the proceeds of crime.

The search operation was led by Bureau officers supported by the Customs Dog Unit.

Some of the luxury goods seized

A Garda spokesman said: “This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an on-going process of crime investigation targeting assets, including property assets accumulated by an individual directly involved in an Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction and internationally.”

It is the third high-profile raid by the Cab in the past month.

In a separate operation in May, an SUV, cash and documents were seized from a burglary gang based between Tallaght and Newbridge.

Days earlier the Bureau, assisted by Crumlin gardaí targeted the home of a suspected drug trafficker as part of an inquiry into how he purchased a property.