| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan will be worried about cash flow after money-laundering suspect John Morrissey’s arrest in Spain

With Spanish police raid, gangland figure loses key link to finance

James Morrissey (centre) after he was arrested in Spain Expand
James Morrissey arrest Expand

Close

James Morrissey (centre) after he was arrested in Spain

James Morrissey (centre) after he was arrested in Spain

James Morrissey arrest

James Morrissey arrest

/

James Morrissey (centre) after he was arrested in Spain

Robin Schiller

The arrest of a man international police forces say is a key cartel financier has further tightened the stranglehold on the Kinahan hierarchy, who are scrambling to shore up their cash flow system.

Gardaí believe John Morrissey, described by Europol as one of the Continent’s biggest money launderers, is an important link between cartel boss Daniel Kinahan and his associates.

Related topics

More On Daniel Kinahan

Most Watched

Privacy