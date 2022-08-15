| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Car insurance expected to increase as robberies soar, with gangs using latest tech to aid thefts

High-value cars are being sold intact while others are sent to &lsquo;chop shops&rsquo; and exported for parts. Photo: Kirill Bordon / Aurora Photos Expand

Close

High-value cars are being sold intact while others are sent to &lsquo;chop shops&rsquo; and exported for parts. Photo: Kirill Bordon / Aurora Photos

High-value cars are being sold intact while others are sent to ‘chop shops’ and exported for parts. Photo: Kirill Bordon / Aurora Photos

High-value cars are being sold intact while others are sent to ‘chop shops’ and exported for parts. Photo: Kirill Bordon / Aurora Photos

Ralph Riegel

Irish drivers face the threat of higher motor insurance costs after a sharp rise in the number of stolen cars, with organised crime gangs using sophisticated technology for ‘ghost thefts’ of luxury motors destined for the Russian black market.

There has been an alarming 77pc increase in the number of car robberies this year.

Most Watched

Privacy