Car found with five bogus registration plates linked to men killed in horror N7 crash 

Fire brigade crew at the scene of the fatal crash on the N7 that claimed the lives of three men

Gardaí are investigating if a car found in Tallaght on Sunday which contained three false registration plates as well as two different fake plates on the front of the vehicle is linked to members of a burglary gang who were killed in an horrific collision on the N7 last week.

Officers from Crumlin Garda Station who are investigating a number of burglaries recovered the black Volkswagen Golf TDI in the Belgard Square area of Dublin 24.

The car which was seized by gardaí is suspected of being used in a number of burglaries in west Dublin, Meath and Kildare in the weeks before the three criminals were tragically killed.

Senior sources say that the car has been linked to two of the men killed in the horrific crash, Graham Taylor (31) of KIltalown Park and Dean Maguire (29) of Tree Park Drive, both in Tallaght.

“There were two fake registration plates on the car itself while a search of the vehicle led to three more bogus plates being discovered,” a senior source said.

“It is suspected that this car was used in a number of recent burglaries and investigations have linked Mr Taylor and Mr Maguire to it.

“It is a common tactic for burglary gangs to use false licence plates and also to even have different plates on the same car. It means that it easier for them to evade detection if they are caught on CCTV,” the source explained.

Convicted criminals Maguire, Taylor and the suspected driver Carl Freeman (26) were formally identified last weekend from DNA which was voluntary provided by family members.

The three men were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry as the BMW drove the wrong way down the N7 near Rathcoole at 11.40pm last Wednesday.

This resulted in the car bursting into flames when it collided head-on with the truck.

The truck driver aged in his 40s is understood to have suffered “very serious” injuries to his legs which gardaí described as non-life threatening, was treated at University Hospital Tallaght.

Just minutes before the horror collision, gardaí had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

The vehicle first came to garda attention after being spotted near the Cookstown Cottages area of Tallaght.

Gardaí became suspicious of the vehicle but when they signalled for the driver to stop, the car sped away.

A patrol vehicle gave chase and pursued the car along the Cheeverstown Road.

When the suspect car entered the N7 on the wrong-side of the dual carriageway, gardaí stopped pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons.

The BMW vehicle then crashed into a truck before bursting into flames.

Sources added that the driver of the vehicle was dressed as a pizza delivery driver and suspect this may have been a disguise to carry out burglaries or "scope out" properties undetected.

All three men had numerous previous convictions and had served jail terms.