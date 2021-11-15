| 10.1°C Dublin

Cannabis worth €400,000 seized at Dublin Port with help of sniffer dog Waffle

Revenue officers at Dublin Port have seized 20kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €400,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed within stationery products, when Revenue officers stopped and searched a consignment that had arrived from Spain.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle.

The seizure was part of routine profiling, officers said, adding that investigations are continuing and are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

