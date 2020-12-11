Cannabis worth €140,000 and €30,000 of suspected stolen clothes and electronics seized in Dublin raid

The Cannabis seized by Gardaí in the search in Stoneybatter yesterday. Photo: An Garda Síochána

A man in his 40s has been arrested after gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cannabis and suspected stolen goods worth €30,000 in Stoneybatter yesterday.

Gardaí conducted a search at 5pm on Thursday in the Stoneybatter area and discovered cannabis herb believed to be valued at €140,000 (pending analysis).

200 individual items including clothing, electrical goods and cosmetics with a value of €30,000 which believed to be stolen property were also seized. Among the seized items was Moet champagne and Gucci clothing.

One man (40s) has been arrested in connection with this seizure and is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors