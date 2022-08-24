| 19.7°C Dublin

The cannabis seized by Gardaí in Bantry on Tuesday evening. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

The cannabis seized by Gardaí in Bantry on Tuesday evening. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí in Bantry, Co Cork, seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €130,000 on Tuesday.

The seizure occurred following a search of a property in Scart, Bantry, shortly before 9.30pm last night.

During the course of the search, 6.5kg of cannabis was located on the property. All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

No arrests have been made by gardaí but investigations are ongoing.

The seizure came as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national and local.

