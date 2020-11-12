Canada Goose jackets, cash and drugs seized by gardaí in Dublin and Carlow

Some €5,800 in cash was seized by gardaí.

Cash, designer clothes and drugs were seized by gardaí today during searches in Carlow and Dublin.

Four premises were searched as part of today’s operation, one being a residential dwelling in Carlow and the others all professional/business premises in Dublin.

During the course of the operation, €5,800 in cash was seized along with designer clothing including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Mobile phones and financial documents were also seized with a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis located during the search of the dwelling in Carlow.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and local gardaí attached to the Carlow District conducted the four searches.

This CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.

