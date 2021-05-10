Calls to ‘urgently’ bring back dedicated garda public order unit for Dublin

A dedicated regional public order unit for Dublin should be brought back “urgently” following a spate of high-profile incidents in the city.

Garda investigations are ongoing into a number of crimes involving gangs of youths in north Dublin in the past two months.

In April, a teenage girl suffered injuries after she was knocked off a Dart platform and underneath a stationary train at the Howth junction.

A regional public order unit covering the entire city was launched at the beginning of the pandemic but was axed last August.

Currently there are three public order units working full-time over the weekends to cover the six garda divisions in Dublin.

The chair of Dublin city’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) has now called for the dedicated unit to be reintroduced in the wake of the recent serious incidents.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste said that local areas should be safe for communities to enjoy as restrictions begin to ease around the country.

“As the city opens up from the pandemic, we must ensure there is an adequate policing response in place to deal with public order incidents in Dublin.

“The Dublin regional unit must be brought back and a plan put in place urgently. I will be raising this with garda management at the JPC’s next sitting,” Mr de Róiste told Independent.ie.

“Garda management should also look at resurrecting Operation Irene for the summer which proactively targets public drinking, public disorder and anti-social behaviour in public places.

“The pandemic re-established the importance of our local environment to each and every one of us. These places must be safe for communities to continue to enjoy,” the city councillor added.

Last year it was announced that the dedicated unit for all of Dublin was being axed due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions with the country “returning to normality”.

In total 120 gardaí were attached to the unit on a full-time basis and tasked with patrolling key flashpoint areas around the city.

Investigations are continuing into the incident at Howth Junction Dart station on April 1 during which a teenager was shoved onto the train tracks.

The matter is being investigated as an assault and the injured girl was lucky to only suffer minor injuries.

CCTV footage showed her running for a train and, while passing a group of youths, was knocked onto the track.

A number of suspects have been identified as part of the garda inquiry but no arrests have yet been made.

There have also been other group attacks in the Malahide area in recent weeks which were filmed and widely shared on social media.

Concerns have previously been raised about large gangs of youths involved in robberies and assaults in other parts of the city.

Separate garda investigations were launched into a spate of thefts along the grand canal area over the past year, as well as a violent gang attack on a 15-year-old boy.

A special policing plan has also been rolled out in the north-inner city following a number of high-profile crimes in the area in recent months.