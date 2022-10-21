Calls threatening loyalist activist Jamie Bryson’s son traced to Republic of Ireland phone number

Police have traced harrowing calls to loyalist activist Jamie Bryson to a phone number located in the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood that the PSNI have now enlisted the help of An Garda Síochána to investigate further.

Officers have been treating a series of vile phone calls Mr Bryson received as a sectarian hate crime since August.

He said that he had received over 1,300 hateful calls spanning more than a year.

In one incident, the Donaghadee man’s seven-year-old son was in the room when his father received a chilling, abusive call, threatening his boy.

"I welcome the work the PSNI have done in relation to this matter, and I have now been updated that the number making the threatening calls, including the vile sexual threat to my little son, has been traced and that it belongs to a person within the Republic of Ireland,” Mr Bryson told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Plainly the co-operation of the Garda will be required to advance this matter and as I understand it, this process is underway. I look forward to speedy and effective co-operation from that jurisdiction to bring this offender to justice for the vile threats and abuse directed to my little boy.

“It has hard to comprehend just how horrendous this abusive threat was, and it’s worth remembering my little boy was with me in the football clubhouse when the sick depraved individual made the call,” Mr Bryson continued.

“It is notable that this ‘brave’ individual who spent over a year issuing threats, abuse and eventually escalating to making vile comments about a little child has not made a single call since.

"It seems when faced with the reality that he will sooner or later be exposed and have to stand in front of me, and society in general, in a courtroom, he has all of a sudden lost his bravery.

“At the time, and since, I have had incredible support from all sections of the community. A few days after the incident with my son I ran into some hardline republicans at a football match, and even they reached out and expressed their disgust at the sickening threats. That was appreciated.

“As I’ve often said, if obsessive people want to abuse and threaten me then that’s fine, it’s water of a ducks back. But my little boy is seven years old, a lovely wee man whose only interest is in football. He has no politics, and he is entitled to live his own life and I am quite sure- and indeed hope- it takes a different course to mine.

“It is truly unfair that he would ever be subjected to such threats merely because he is my son, and I think it says a lot about the perpetrator that he felt these threats were in anyway normal”.

The PSNI said: “The investigation is still ongoing.”