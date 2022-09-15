Calls for mandatory sentencing after two gardaí injured in assaults

TWO Gardaí were injured in separate assaults in Kerry as emergency personnel representative groups again demanded mandatory sentences for those who attack Gardaí, paramedics, nurses and firefighters in the course of their duties.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) revealed there has been a 57pc increase in assaults against its members over the past five years - soaring from just over 700 assaults in 2016 to 1,096 attacks in 2021.

Anecdotal evidence is that Ireland will witness another increase in assaults against Gardaí this year with assaults against officers over recent weeks in Kerry, Cork and Dublin.

Both officers injured in the separate and unrelated Kerry assaults will make full recoveries having avoided serious injury.

However, both required medical treatment for the injuries they sustained.

One officer was assaulted in Listowel early last Sunday when he was attacked by a man he was trying to arrest for a public order incident.

A man in his 20s was later arrested and questioned about the matter.

A second officer was injured after trying to stop a street brawl in Ballyheigue in the early hours of Friday.

No one has been arrested in connection with that incident.

Kerry Gardaí are studying CCTV security camera footage as part of their investigation into both incidents and urged anyone with information to contact them.

The GRA said it was clear the justice system needed to adopt a get-tough approach to those who endanger members of the emergency services simply trying to do their jobs.

GRA official Frank Thornton said mandatory sentences for such offenders was long overdue.

"Mandatory sentencing is long overdue to act as a real deterrent for those who initiate these assaults on all frontline emergency staff such as gardai, hospital, paramedic and our firefighting colleagues," he said.

"The statistics as revealed by the Department of Justice from the past five years reveal a telling insight to the reality of life on the frontline."

Mr Thornton said it was very worrying to see such an increase in assaults against Gardaí since 2016 - and warned the courts had to reflect how unacceptable it was for emergency service members to be targetted.

"There is no excuse for unprovoked assaults, as members of An Garda Síochána we are entitled to expect that we will return to our families after each day on duty in the same condition we left our families and homes in."

Almost half the injuries suffered by on-duty Gardaí are the direct results of assaults against them - almost 1500pc the rate of injury suffered by other professionals in the course of their duties.

"I believe if, as a society, we want to retain an unarmed police force then we must protect members of An Garda Síochána through mandatory sentencing on all assaults on gardaí - and court penalties which adequately acknowledge this."

Representative groups for firemen, paramedics and medical professionals have also expressed concern at the increasing number of violent attacks they are subjected to in the course of their duties.