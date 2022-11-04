| 8.2°C Dublin

CAB told ‘mind your own business’ as they target Drogheda gang boss Owen Maguire

At the centre of the CAB case is €304,000 in cash, two properties, a Rolex watch, a Mercedes car and a Ford Transit van

Crime boss Owen Maguire Expand

Eamon Dillon

Paralysed crime boss Owen Maguire tried to dodge being served legal papers by ignoring officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau who called to his Drogheda home three times.

Officers were told he wasn’t at home despite believing he was there and told to “mind your own business” when they asked questions.

